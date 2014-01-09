A Trip To Colonize The Red Planet Needs A Little Cash From You

Mars One , the Dutch nonprofit that plans to send humans on a one-way trip to colonize Mars, is taking the next step in its long (and, some would say, impossible) journey: A crowdfunding campaign that will raise money for concept studies of a lander and satellite for a demonstration mission intended for just four years from now.

The Indiegogo campaign launched last month shortly after Mars One announced a new partnership with Lockheed Martin to build the lander, based on Lockheed’s design for the NASA lander successfully used on Mars in 2007.

“We believe that the Lockheed Martin announcement has, more than before, established us as a serious player in Mars exploration. It’s more credible to ask people for money after you’ve made such an announcement,” says Bas Lansdorp, CEO of Mars One. The amount of money–$400,000 is needed for the concept studies–also seemed well-suited for crowdfunding.

Of course, it’s only a tiny amount of the $6 billion the team estimates will be necessary to get humans to Mars. Most of that money would come from media broadcasting rights as citizen astronauts are selected and, if all goes as planned, start living on the red planet.





But Lansdorp says a crowdfunding campaign was important to the team to get more people involved. “The most important reason for us is crowd participation,” he explains. “We really see this as a break with the history of space exploration, and especially Mars exploration, because in this mission anyone can participate in some way.”

“For the U.S., Mars exploration is pretty common. But all of Asia has never sent an experiment to Mars,” he explains. “Now, suddenly we allow anyone, everywhere in the world, to send something to Mars. That’s a complete break with Mars exploration in the past.”

A future, larger crowdfunding campaign will allow universities to compete to send a full experiment to Mars on the 2018 mission, which will be unmanned. Mars One hopes to send four human colonists to the planet by 2025, selected from a pool of more than 200,000 people who have already applied.