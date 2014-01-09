Why Chinese Internet Companies Are Raising Pigs and Growing Organic Grapes

Stories about Chinese farm animals don’t tend to end very well. Just yesterday, the Shanghai Daily stumbled across a slaughterhouse that had been injecting pond water into its sheep meat . And who could forget that time when 16,000 diseased pigs bubbled up in Shanghai’s Huangpu river?

Yet, the middle class clamors for bacon. And one Chinese industry in particular has risen to the challenge of trying to provide contamination-free food, according to a report from the South China Morning Post. Where food scare scandals have rocked the new bourgeois consciousness, China’s tech firms are getting into the business of growing purportedly safe meat and organic veggies.

There’s a big demand for this, and people will pay more for meat that’s safe.

In 2011, one of China’s largest online providers, NetEase, launched a pig farm experiment that would allow the public to track the progress of their next barbecue, pig-by-pig, online. But while NetEase still doesn’t have any slaughter-ready animals to show for its investment, other tech firms are honing in on agricultural investments. The latest is LeTV, Beijing’s video viewing portal, which has announced its plan to grow organic grapes, vegetables, flowers, and seedlings on 200 hectares of farmland, complete with an “ecological manor.”

“The situation now is that everyone–rich or poor–has no idea whether cooking oil or flour or other foodstuffs are safe,” Li Rui, CEO of Beijing Wangjiu Electronic Commerce, the LeTV subsidiary in charge of the project, told the Post. “Safe, better-quality food is what all Chinese hope for.”

Other Chinese tech companies have launched successful agricultural ventures, too. Lenovo, the world’s largest personal computer manufacturer, for example, has also become China’s largest blueberry and kiwi distributor through its agricultural subsidiary, Joyvio.

But what makes Chinese tech firms qualified to start growing food for a nation? Isn’t there a lot that could also go wrong, considering computer processing chips work very differently than, say, pigs?