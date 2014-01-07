How To Avoid A Michael Bay Freakout During A Press Conference

“Hollywood is a place that creates a viewer escape. What I try to do, as a director, I…,” said a visibly nervous director-slash-producer Michael Bay at Samsung’s press conference yesterday afternoon before conceding to a teleprompter mishap and excusing himself from the stage.

“The type is all off. Sorry. But, I’ll just wing this.”

“Tell us what you think,” said the other co-host on stage.

“Yeah. I’ll just wing it,” Bay said, not sound confident, taking a deep breath before trying to eke out a genuine answer for why he directs in the first place. “I try to take people on an emotional ride.” After that, the overwhelmed Bay could hardly focus on what he was there to do–talk about Samsung’s curved Ultra High Definition Television–and so he left the stage.

Not long after, Bay took to his blog to flesh out what had happened.

Wow! I just embarrassed myself at CES – I was about to speak for Samsung for this awesome Curved 105-inch UHD TV. I rarely lend my name to any products, but this one is just stellar. I got so excited to talk, that I skipped over the Exec VP’s intro line and then the teleprompter got lost. Then the prompter went up and down – then I walked off. I guess live shows aren’t my thing.

But I’m doing a special curved screen experience with Samsung and Transformers 4 footage that will be traveling around the world.

Michael

“Excited,” huh. I wasn’t aware inanimate objects, such as teleprompters, could err so odiously and “get lost”–very cool that even unexpected machines possess the AI to make human mistakes. And how about that Ultra HD TV? It’s curved!

