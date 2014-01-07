Fast Company Is Hiring A Senior Video Producer

The senior video producer oversees production of spot news as well as ongoing franchises such as Innovation Agents, Creative Conversations, and Work Smart. On a normal day this person is researching and sourcing original stories, developing new series concepts, lining up crews and going into the field, overseeing post-production, and distributing final cuts across multiple channels and platforms.

The job is part quality control and part creative director. Storytelling does not happen in a vacuum, it requires ongoing collaboration with reporters, editors, designers, animators, and other video producers. Experience managing a stable of freelancers, working with production houses, negotiating competitive rates, and making sure that freelancers deliver high quality product is essential. People who have succeeded at this job in the past have around eight years of production experience, and have worked for major broadcast or digital publications. But the most important asset is a passion for crafting compelling narratives that evoke emotion, possess news value, and have high production quality.

Fast Company‘s investment in video has increased in the past year, and now includes two full-frame DSLR cameras, a pro lighting package, high-end audio capture equipment, and a dedicated XSAN server. Only apply if you are confident in your ability to use these tools, and fluent with video editing software (Final Cut 7, Final Cut 10, or Adobe Premiere).

The senior producer reports to the executive editor (that’s me), and is a key member of the editorial team. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. To apply, send a resume along with three links to your recent work, and one segment pitch to gimme at fastcompany.com with the subject line “Video Producer.”