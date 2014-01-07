Challenging What’s Next

At first I didn’t mind it, because I was always wondering the same thing- what’s next, how do I build on this, improve on this, do better. But then I realized we have it all wrong.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t constantly push ourselves to build bigger, better and smarter – but by always asking, “what’s next?” we do ourselves a disservice. We lose the now.

Success pretty much demands that we live in the future, or so we think it does. Always working towards something new, which is awesome, but it’s also really dangerous because we’ve somehow forgot how to live in the now. We skim past remarkable achievements, we gloss over milestone moments – all because we’re so scared we won’t reach the next.

Well I’ve decided to say “fuck it.” I’m actively working at living in the now. Taking the time to be grateful, amazed and (yes I said it) proud. This doesn’t mean I won’t be working my absolute hardest to build something more spectacular every day than the last – it means I’m going to pause too. I’m going to promise myself that I will take time to exhale and appreciate the spectacular in my everyday life, because by constantly looking for the miracles in the future, we often miss the magic of our everyday lives.

Fuck Cancer has taught me a lot; it’s balanced and prioritized my life in a way I never would have been capable of alone and it’s undeniably influenced how I view the future. In my work growing old is a privilege, not a right. It’s with this in mind that our whole Fuck Cancer team actively works at living in the now and appreciating the small miracles of our everyday. The community member who knows that they can get through this because of us, the couple that celebrates their anniversary with news of remission, the parent who gets to attend their child’s wedding, the family Christmas card rocking our shirts – these might be small moments, but to us they’re everything. We’ve learned to value the huge achievements as much as the small, because ultimately we could all use a little more joy, wonder and gratitude in our lives.

So I challenge you to make a new year’s resolution more valuable than losing five pounds or learning to sing this year. Look for your everyday magic – and appreciate the hell out of it.