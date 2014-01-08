See Famous Luxury Brands Refashioned As Spray Paint Cans

Now that street art has become high culture, it’s only fitting that the primary creative tool–the spray can–should be equally chic. Art director Antonio Brasko has created a series of tastefully redesigned Montana Spray Paint cans, featuring the logos and looks of luxe fashion brands like Tiffany, Burberry, and Gucci. But if you’re concerned about staying “street,” there’s also the option to paint with cans inspired by Dr. Martens and Nike.