Remarkable Sochi Photos Reveal The Hidden Side Of The Olympic Dream

The Winter Olympics in Sochi haven’t been without controversy. Whether it’s about the outcry surrounding Russia’s horrifying anti-gay laws or the frightening environmental impact of the Olympic development, people from around the world have voiced legitimate concerns about the Sochi games.

But what of the people of the region? Photographer Rob Hornstra and writer/filmmaker Arnold Van Bruggen spent five years in and around Sochi to learn how people from the Russian resort town and the nearby areas really felt about the games–and to paint a much more realistic picture of what life is like in that part of the world than we’re likely to get from the sanitized view that’ll end up in our living rooms during the Olympics broadcast.





The pair just published a book called The Sochi Project: An Atlas Of War and Tourism in the Caucasus, and in addition to the stunning photographs captured by Hornstra, it offers a much broader perspective on the region that for much of the month of February will have the world’s attention–albeit for reasons unrelated to what life is normally like there.

Van Bruggen writes in the book that “Never before have the Olympic Games been held in a region that contrasts more strongly with the glamor of the event than Sochi” and Hornstra’s photographs make that contrast clear. We see Black Sea beaches butt up against Soviet-era construction projects, and people of the Northern Caucasus–a tense area with many different nationalities, languages, and religions, where the unemployment rate is the highest in Russia–posing proudly with their guns. And yes, there’s a word there that’s peculiarly dissonant in a discussion of the Winter Olympics–beaches. Sochi is a subtropical area of Russia where no snow falls in the winter.

Getting people to pose for these photos, meanwhile, presented creative challenges for Hornstra–but, he tells us, most of the challenges weren’t unique to Sochi and the Caucasus. “It’s difficult in the U.S., it’s difficult in the Netherlands, and it’s difficult in Russia, as well,” the photographer explains of introducing the project to its subjects. “Not everybody wants to be photographed, but some people do. We call ourselves ‘slow journalists,’ which means we take a lot of time to be somewhere and we just start talking to people–and then we explain that we are journalists and that we are writing articles and making a book. And at a certain point, I ask if I can make a portrait. You always have people that say ‘No,’ but the majority say ‘Yes,’ because, well, we don’t look so suspicious, and we take time to communicate, converse with people. I think it’s a matter of trust in the end. Most of the people trust us, I hope.”





Talking to Hornstra, it seems clear that “slow journalism” is the only sort of approach that would work when exploring the complexities of the North Caucasus and Sochi–the pair returned to the area twice a year for five years, spending a month in the region each time. By doing so, they were able not only to find more willing subjects, but also to trace the path of the developing Olympics.

“When we arrived the first time, you could hardly see that it was an Olympic city,” he explains. “We immediately traveled to the place where they wanted to build the stadiums, after we landed at this Soviet airport. We couldn’t believe that they could change this Soviet airport within three or four years to a modern airport, but they did it. Then we went to the place where they wanted to build the stadiums, and we saw only a green field, with a few privately owned small farms around it. There was nothing. Really nothing. The place where they built the stadiums is not a city. It’s not a village. It’s nothing. It’s just a green field. It was very difficult to imagine that within five years, these flashy stadiums would be there.”