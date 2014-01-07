This Hard-Hitting New Zealand Driving PSA Will Make You Think Twice About Speeding, Even A Little

Maybe it’s something in the water. Or the sheep’s wool. But when it comes to PSAs, New Zealand has a particular knack. Especially when it comes to driving safety, the country has a history of making oft-heard messages come alive in a new way.





Now, Clemenger BBDO in Wellington once again has put its talents to work for the New Zealand Transport Agency to show how a couple of split-second, seemingly small mistakes–an ill-timed merge, a bit too much speed–can have disastrous consequences.

On its site, the NZ Transport Agency writes that the campaign is aimed at competent drivers who tend to drive a bit faster than the posted speed limit or other traffic but don’t consider it to be really be speeding,” to show that at speed, there is less opportunity for a driver to react to even a small mistake and recover.





The strength of the spot is in the sheer helplessness conveyed by both drivers as they’re afforded a brief pause before the inevitable consequence of their actions. The look on both their faces should be enough for anyone to think twice.