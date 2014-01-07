Greenpeace Wipes Out All The Animals In “The Lion King” Opening

Here’s a chilling example of a world without animals. Greenpeace, with the help of Dutch animation company Studio Smack, edited out all the fauna from the opening sequence of Disney’s The Lion King. From now on, “The Circle of Life” will have a new an ominous meaning; whenever you hear the lyric, “from the day we stepped onto the planet,” you’ll think about an irrevocable, human-perpetrated spiral into animal extinction. A downer, yes, but also a wake up call.