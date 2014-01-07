The No BS Guide To Gestural Interfaces

Here at Chaotic Moon Studios, we’re well versed in using hand gestures to communicate–especially one in particular. All kidding aside, we’ve actually been exploring gesture tech for months, and things have been heating up. From using Leap Motion to control your car’s radio to using Kinect to help you grocery shop, we’ve come up with novel ways to utilize the tech every day. So if you’re wondering how to best incorporate gestural interfaces, check out our handy introduction to the major players (and potential applications for their tech).