advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The No BS Guide To Gestural Interfaces

The No BS Guide To Gestural Interfaces
[Infographic courtesy of Chaotic Moon]
By Chaotic Moon1 minute Read

Here at Chaotic Moon Studios, we’re well versed in using hand gestures to communicate–especially one in particular. All kidding aside, we’ve actually been exploring gesture tech for months, and things have been heating up. From using Leap Motion to control your car’s radio to using Kinect to help you grocery shop, we’ve come up with novel ways to utilize the tech every day. So if you’re wondering how to best incorporate gestural interfaces, check out our handy introduction to the major players (and potential applications for their tech).

Click to expand
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life