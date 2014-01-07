5 Twitter Lessons The New York Times Can Teach Your Social Media Team

Twitter is vital in the newsroom of any organization that creates content–this site, for example, finds the majority of its traffic there. But far less obvious than the need for Twitter is precisely how to use it.

In a recent post on Nieman Journalism Lab, some of the social journalism gurus at the New York Times outlined what they learned about Twitter on the front lines of breaking news in 2013. If you work for a media organization, their takeaways are well worth your attention.

Here’s a truism that weaves itself pretty thoroughly throughout the technology landscape: As magical as algorithms and automation can be, they’re nowhere close to fully replacing human intuition. This is true of everything from music discovery to smart thermostats. If we let the machines take over completely, eventually something’s going to go wrong. It’s also on true on social media, where many an editor has learned the hard way that auto-scheduling tweets can backfire.

At the Times, the lesson came in the form of an auto-tweeted weekend headline that incorrectly identified a Scottish tennis player as being English. Normally a quick fix, the faux pas won the Times hours of ridicule across the social Web.

Similarly, human intervention was able to turn a headline bound for print (“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Casualty Who Became A War Hero”) to a much more specific, audience-friendly tweet (“He got kicked out of both Nirvana and Soundgarden. Then he became a war hero.”) Both tweets went out over the official @nytimes Twitter feed and, as you might expect, the latter wording yielded far more clicks, retweets and favorites. Way to go, humans.

Even the most well-connected social media maven in the newsroom likely doesn’t have as many followers as the news brand itself. Still, that doesn’t mean everything has to go out over the official feed first. At the Times, the official Twitter accounts often defer to editors and reporters on the ground for details, which are selectively retweeted by the mothership.

This helps the paper maintain authenticity while leaning on third parties it knows are reliable. Meanwhile, editors and reporters get the serotonin high that comes with the trickle-down social exposure made possible by the mothership’s massive following. It also builds a direct connection between readers and reporters, which can aid both in the long run.