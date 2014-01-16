8 Unexpected Ways Technology Will Change The World By 2020

How will technology change life by the end of the decade? That’s the subject of a new book, called Shift 2020 , which explores the future of everything from greentech and health care to 3-D printing and transport.

Shift 2020 was edited by Rudy De Waele, a strategist and entrepreneur from the U.K., and includes predictions from more than 70 futurists, thinkers-in-residence, entrepreneurs, think-tank analysts, and academics. We picked out a few ideas that caught our eye. You can purchase the full copy here.

Salim Ismail, a director at Singularity University, predicts education will become an “on-demand service” where people “pull down a module of learning” when they need it. Large bundles of knowledge, as in traditional courses, will be out. Specific will be in.





Eze Vidra, head of Google Entrepreneurs Europe says: “School kids will learn from short bite-sized modules, and gamification practices will be incorporated in schools to incentivize children to progress on their own.”

Several contributors expect the smart city to become a reality. Apart from ubiquitous sensor technology, mesh networks, and big data analytics, we’ll have more open cities, where citizens can “participate in the delivery of services,” says Shannon Spanhake, San Francisco’s deputy innovation officer.

Cities will also become trusted exchanges for alternative currencies, form “public-private-people partnerships,” and form more robust city-to-city networks to deal with issues like climate change and trafficking, she says.

Making will go mainstream, says strategist Raina Kumra: “The maker movement resonates not just with the creative class, but with people who would never consider themselves to be traditionally ‘creative’–opening up a whole population of pragmatists who now make extremely useful ‘artwork’ by learning the basics of code, design and desktop milling.”