How Electronic Star Pretty Lights Conquered Music The Free-Download Way

By all measures Derek Vincent Smith is a successful musician. Also known as Pretty Lights , the artist’s latest album, A Color Map of the Sun is nominated for a Grammy , Rick Rubin has called him ”the face and voice of the new American electronic music scene,” he’s got social following approaching a million and since July he’s played to more than 350,000 fans across 46 headline and festival shows in five countries. But what he doesn’t have is a major record label deal (he is his own label). Or, for many fans, a price tag on his albums.

As the entertainment, arts, and media industries and the talent that drives them continue to tinker with a variety of business models, Smith has found a sweet spot that combines rave-huggy levels of fan engagement with an open enthusiasm for technology and Internet culture to make “free” pay off in a significant way.

Since first releasing music under the Pretty Lights name in 2006, the 32-year-old has remained 100% independent and, up until this latest album, all his music has been available for free on his website or through sharing sites like BitTorrent. In fact, to celebrate his Grammy nomination for Best Electronica/Dance Album, Smith has teamed with BitTorrent to offer fans a bundle of goods including A Color Map of the Sun, its remix album, 16 original videos and another live show video.





Despite his ever-growing popularity, Smith refuses to diverge from his original path of offering all his work for free online. While his work has been available as paid downloads on iTunes and Amazon since 2008, A Color Map of the Sun is the first record he’s made commercially available as a physical record, but anyone can still download it for free. Every month, Smith averages about 3,000 paid album downloads, 21,500 single downloads and 3 million paid streams on platforms like Spotify, Rdio, iTunes, and Rhapsody.

“I’ve never invested this much money on a record, advertising, and trying to get it out to as many people as possible,” says Smith. “So I asked people to buy it and spent a lot of time making a physical product, but still offered it as a free download. The vinyl and digital sales were very good–similar to or better than my contemporaries–but at the same time I had 100,000 free downloads in the first week or so.”

As an unknown releasing his first record in 2006, Smith thought there was a better chance of building an audience by giving it away. “I knew I’d probably have to support myself and my music through live performance, so I wanted to get it through as many speakers as possible,” he says.

When he posted a link to his second record in 2008, Filling Up The City Skies, Smith really began to see his audience numbers grow. “I didn’t foresee this type of music (EDM) getting as popular as it did, but around the release of my second record I saw my downloads go from 50 to 100 per month to 10,000 per month over a 30-day period,” he says. “That was just from me uploading the album to my ftp server and making a link. It jumped so massively that it was obvious something had happened. When my first out-of-state show offers came in, my first show was a sold-out 1,000-person venue. That was pretty surprising but I was seeing the positive effect free distribution was having on my live show sales. I was selling shows out in places I’d never been before.”