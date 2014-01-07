The Dallas Mavericks Have The Cure For “Anchorman” Overdose, And It’s More “Anchorman”

We’ve been swimming in so many Anchorman references and tie-ins over the past several months that it’s hard to remember that there was a time when Ron Burgundy and colleagues were just the characters from a well-loved cult comedy of a decade past. (It’s also made it hard to realize that Anchorman 2 has only been in theaters since the end of December.)





Nonetheless, all the Anchormania has led to something funnier than just Will Ferrell glowering over a Dodge Durango–or at least weirder. Namely, this video from the Dallas Mavericks promoting “The Starting Five” news team, which features, er, six Mavs stars–anchored, of course, by mainstay power forward Dirk Nowitzki–in fake mustaches and bad sportscoats, waving to the camera while lines like, “I’m kind of a big deal” and “I ate a big red candle” appear below their picture on the screen.





Sadly, the Mavericks who make up the “Starting Five” aren’t going to be hosting a YouTube-based news show anytime soon (though we’d be thrilled to tune into guard Monta Ellis’s movie review program, “It was terrible,” any day of the week)–this promo appears to be a one-time deal, designed to promote the team. In any case, the Mavs, who sit in third place in the NBA’s Western Conference, have shown some weird personality. If the NBA factored that in the standings, they’d easily be able to steal a couple of wins from the first-place San Antonio Spurs.