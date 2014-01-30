4 Ways Your Mobile Marketing Needs To Change This Year

With the launch of Hummingbird, Google’s new search algorithm, In 2013, the company proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it hasn’t forgotten the all-important base of it’s business–its revolutionary search engine.

Besides changing up its basic search engine processes, it also purchased such innovative startups such as DNNResearch, Wavii, and Behavio to expand its search horizons.

The technology Google gained from Behavio, in particular, is going to change the average person’s mobile device experience forever.

What Behavio’s technology, as well as Google’s new initiatives, will do is transform your mobile device into a “sensor” of sorts, picking up all sorts of “real world” clues about your surroundings and helping you make the most of where you are. At the same time, Google’s new intuitive search technology will be able to “read” more accurately what you’re really after when you’re searching on a business, product, or service.

What does all this change mean to online marketers? Well, it doesn’t mean you have to make radical changes–yet. What it does mean in 2014, however, is that you need to absolutely keep your mobile customer in mind with your Internet approach. Here are four fantastic ways to do just that:

1. Make the User the Center of Your SEO Strategy

It’s always been important to understand your customer base–but now, that importance has reached a critically high level. Keywords are still essential to SEO–but your online materials also have to be able to answer conversational queries, as many more users are now searching by voice and by casual questions, such as “Where’s the nearest dentist?” Having the information they want readily available on your home page or on social media can make a big difference.