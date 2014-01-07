One of the Stars of “Downton Abbey” Tries Her Hand At a Cop Show, Fails

Some days it seems as though the most popular form of homage in Internet videos at this moment is radical re-contextualization. For instance, last year brought us the grim sight of Downton Abbey in a world full of zombies . Now, a new video shows us how one of the lead residents of the well-mannered phenomenon might come across as a Chicago detective.





In a clip from Funny or Die, appearing online the day after Downton’s season 4 premiere on January 5th, Michelle Dockery, the actress most famous for portraying Lady Mary transforms into seasoned detective Connie Tough. As the preview for fake crime procedural Tough Justice rolls on, however, abetted by genre stalwart Michael Chiklis, some of that British propriety creeps back in.

It seems you can take the gal out of the Abbey, but you can’t take the Abbey out of the gal.