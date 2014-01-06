Watch A Teenager Lip-Sync His Way Through Puberty To Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”

As teenagers, we had big ideas and ambitious goals, but little follow-through. That’s not something that afflicted British teenager Matt Perren, who committed to a project on January 1st, 2011, and continued with it until December 31st of 2013. That project? Taking a selfie every single day in which his mouth was open or closed slightly more than the day before.





The result of that project is here now, and it’s weird and awesome: It’s a stop-motion animation video made up of those selfies, in which Perren’s moving mouth is used to lip-sync the words to Queen’s 1979 single “Don’t Stop Me Now.” The effect of watching the video is actually really interesting–we get to see Perren essentially go through puberty, from a young fifteen-year-old to a full adult of 18, all while he celebrates his love of one of Queen’s underrated hits. (We also see him go backwards at the halfway mark, as the song’s run-time exceeded the number of photos Perren seems to have had in his iPhoto library.)





In any case, it’s refreshing to learn that while teenagers today have more dedication to their weird projects, they still admire the music of Freddie Mercury.