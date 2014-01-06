Five Sweet Robots Announced During Pre-CES 2014

Though CES officially starts tomorrow, companies have already begun to unveil what’s next in the world of robotics. It’s expected to be a sleeper year in terms of dancing, anthropomorphized robots and previously unseen, highly cogent AI technologies. However, what is exciting are the developments in consumer robotics, which is to say: intelligent playthings. The Next Web predicts this to be the year of the “ automated hardware revolution ” stemming from repurposing hardware already present in smartphones and tablets very literally for their own devices. This has slashed costs, making robotic toys and gaming robots more accessible. Here are some revealed during pre-CES 2014 that we’d be glad to have flitting around our tiny New York City apartments.

Parrot announced the Jumping Sumo, a two-wheeled leaping bot, and MiniDrone, the budget build of its popular big brother AR.Drone 2. Both are controlled with an app on iOS devices communicating over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, respectively.

The Jumping Sumo can reach heights of up to three feet with a spring-loaded arm in a 160-foot radius. Specific gestures highlight the impressive turning radius of each individually controlled wheel, and “preset performances like a high-speed pirouette,” as The Verge notes, make what you’re watching an “unintelligible blur.” The front-facing camera apparently makes the Sumo a little clunky, but still fun for the 20 minutes its battery lasts.

Pilots can fly the MiniDrone for six to seven minutes up to 160 feet. It’s larger predecessor, the AR.Drone 2, may have a camera, but what the MiniDrone lacks makes up for in its stability and ease of use compared to a somewhat confusing interface and mandatory mastery of controls. Instead, the MiniDrone comes with removable plastic wheels, dually acting as protective shields and ground transportation. The range and ruggedness of the 2 may be missing, but consider this petite flyer a reasonably priced alternative.

In tandem, the Jumping Sumo and MiniDrone are the most entertaining toys to dirty the kitchen and frighten pets. The promotional video told me so.

Available TBA; Prices Jumping Sumo TBA, MiniDrone less than $299

Image via GigaOM

Another remote-controlled motor toy, the Sphero 2B is Orbotix‘s new version of the Sphero, the rolling cue-ballish robot that lets you play augmented reality games. Expanded to the size of an aluminum can, the new Sphero zooms twice as fast on rubberized and customizable tires, and is outfitted with a camera to record video and augment reality as you please. An educational plus–the Sphero 2B will travel around classrooms, teaching students about physics and programming.