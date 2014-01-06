Pandora Unveils Targeted In-Car Ads

Music-streaming service Pandora announced Monday it is rolling out in-car advertising this month that will deliver targeted 15- and 30-second audio spots to 130 car models and 270 aftermarket devices. This native advertising product will feature fewer ads than other Pandora platforms, though subscribers to the company’s premium service can continue to listen ad-free.

CES 2014

Follow live coverage of the consumer electronics show here.

“Nearly half of all radio listening takes place in the car,” said Pandora chief marketing officer Simon Fleming-Wood in a statement. “We knew early on that to redefine radio, we would need to seamlessly deliver Pandora through in-dash entertainment systems.”

Overall, Pandora has an 8.6% share of radio listening in the U.S. The company reported more than 76.2 million active monthly listeners and 1.58 billion hours streamed in December, with more than 4 million people activating the music service through in-car integration.