The 9 Biggest Clichés In Movie Posters

In the days before Photoshop, film posters were often as much a piece of art as the film itself. When we think of Jaws, Stanley Kubrick’s Clockwork Orange, or Scarface, the first thing that comes to mind may not be a scene from the film, but the image of the promotional poster that advertised it.

Can you recall what the posters for this year’s blockbusters looked like? The sheer ubiquity of the clichés in current film advertising makes it more than a little difficult to differentiate between one film and another. Most studios rely on the same, tired tricks to tease their films.

Cecil Trachenburg of Good Bad Flicks put together a guide to the shortcuts film advertisers take in poster design. Here are some of the worst clichés:

1. Orange And Blue

Don’t underestimate the power of complementary colors, those that sit opposite each other on the color wheel. The Monet painting that launched the Impressionist movement? Orange and blue. The color scheme of pretty much any generic poster, for cinematic masterpieces ranging from Night at the Museum to G.I. Joe to Step Up 2: The Streets? Orange and blue. What harmonious color hell hath we wrought?

2. Giant Floating Heads

When the best thing a studio can say about a movie is that it stars a well-known (or just sexy) actor, why fight it? Just fill most of the poster with the sexy foreheads of your leading cast. Put something vaguely representative of the plot in the lower or upper third (a plane for The Aviator, a ship for Pirates of the Caribbean), and call it a job well done.

3. Standing In Front Of The Apocalypse

One man, silhouetted against a towering image of an apocalyptic wasteland, a battlefield or some other insurmountable obstacle which–spoiler–the character will eventually surmount. See: all of these.

4. Dude Looking Over Shoulder, Carrying A Weapon

If the lone-guy facing the apocalypse seems too high-budget, just hand your lead actor (or actress) a weapon and shoot a close-up of his back. Maybe just a back is too boring–how about having him turn back toward the camera in a somewhat uncomfortable contortion? Like so.