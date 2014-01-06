P&G Thanks Olympic Moms Again And It’ll Probably Give You Goosebumps

People love a good coming of age story. Especially when it comes to the Olympics. The TV networks know this and give us touching tributes and detailed backstories of athletes we’d never heard of before. How else can you explain getting emotionally invested in the performance of some random figure skater, bobsledder, or ski jumper every four years?





In 2012, Procter & Gamble tapped that same nerve with its touching “Thank You Mom” spot ahead of the London Games, chronicling athletes’ journeys from small children to potential champions and the invaluable role the mothers played in that process. It was an impressive hit, not the least of reasons being it put so many viewers into single tear territory.

Now the company and Wieden + Kennedy Portland are back with a winterized version of the same sentiment and, once again, gets some serious goosebumps going. Directed by Lance Acord, the sequel spot complements other efforts like the “Raising an Olympian” feature series that includes American skier Lindsey Vonn and her mom, as well as sending moms of Olympians from more than 20 countries to Sochi to watch their kids compete.