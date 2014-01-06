Why Curved Glass Will Change Gadget Design Forever

The smartphones in our hands, the tablets on our laps, the computers on our desks and the televisions on our walls. We live in a blocky world of glowing glass rectangles. But yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, industrial glassmaker Corning announced an innovation that may finally end the rectangle’s domination over gadgets, and usher in the era of the organically curved and super-resistant devices of the future.

You may have never heard of Gorilla Glass, but chances are that if you have a smartphone or tablet, you touch it on a daily basis. It is the glass that almost all smartphone and tablet screens have been made from, ever since Steve Jobs put pressure on Corning to dust off a Cold War era glass technology and get it ready to protect the screen of the original iPhone (all in an unprecedented six-week production crunch). Corning managed to just make the Apple CEO’s rigorous deadline, which positioned them to become the de facto glass provider for every device that followed.

An ultra-thin, incredibly strong and scratch resistant glass substrate, Gorilla was originally created in the 1960s after Corning engineers discovered a method of reinforcing glass by dousing it in baths of hot potassium salt. The resulting glass was more than 14 times stronger than normal glass, and Corning’s engineers were soon hurling tumblers made of the stuff off of nine-story buildings and bombarding it with frozen chickens.

3-D shaped Gorilla Glass can bend as much as 75 to 80 degrees without breaking.

Gorilla Glass is pretty great stuff. Although it shatters more easily than plastic, it’s also more resistant to scratches, chips, and punctures. In addition, Gorilla Glass has what Marc Newson or Jony Ive might call a “material integrity” lacking in plastic: when bonded with a plastic display panel, as in the iPhone or iPad, Gorilla Glass makes a gadget feel more substantial, coherent, and luxurious. As anyone who has ever accidentally dropped their smartphones one too many times can attest, Gorilla Glass doesn’t make gadget screens unbreakable but it does make them significantly less prone to accidental damage. Yet until now, it’s only really come one way: flat.

The new Gorilla Glass, which will be ready for mass-production in the later part of 2014, finally brings Corning’s game to three dimensions. The production technique behind 3-D shaped Gorilla Glass allows for glass that can bend as much as 75 to 80 degrees without breaking, as well as be molded into dramatic new shapes. And that’s a big deal, because it heralds the end of the age of the rectangle.

Thanks to the rise of flexible display panels, over the past year or so, gadget makers have increasingly been experimenting with slightly convex devices, like LG and Samsung’s curved smartphones. Although these devices have a lot of first-to-market flaws, they are not gimmicks: a concave screen makes a mobile device more readable in ambient light, less likely to capture reflections, improve battery life by about 5% and slightly magnify the screen so it’s easier to read. For more information on the benefits of curved displays, read this excellent article.