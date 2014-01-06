Google Wants To Bring Android To Cars This Year

Google is trying once more to innovate in the automotive space by putting Android in cars. The firm announced Monday it has partnered with several automakers and tech companies “that share a vision for making technology in the car safer, more seamless and more intuitive for everyone.” The resulting coalition is being called the Open Automotive Alliance (OAA).

According to the OAA website, cars are the ultimate mobile device, but aren’t as connected as they could be. “Drivers are already trying to access mobile services while they’re on the road, but in ways that aren’t always seamless or safe,” the site explains.

The solution? A connected car. “By working with automakers to deliver these experiences in ways that make sense for the automobile, drivers can get what they’re looking for without disrupting their focus on the road,” the site says. OAA partners, which include Audi, GM, Google, Honda, Hyundai, and NVIDIA, are rallying around Android as the common platform for making the connected car a reality.

The timing for these Android-connected cars will vary by automaker, but Google says we should expect to see the first of them by the end of 2014.

“The car is the ultimate mobile computer. With onboard supercomputing chips, futuristic cars of our dreams will no longer be science fiction,” Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer at NVIDIA, said in a press release. “The OAA will enable the car industry to bring these amazing cars to market faster.”