Four Lessons In Innovation From The Inventor Of The Laser

The path to invention and true innovation is rarely easy. And the story of how the laser (with its broad applications in medicine, communications, the military, commerce, industry) is ripe with lessons.

In his autobiography, How the Laser Happened: Adventures of a Scientist, Charles H. Townes, a principal inventor of the laser, reveals some important lessons he learned over his long career, including a two-decade patent battle and a lingering controversy over “ownership” of key elements of the laser invention.

Published when he was 87, Townes (who is now 98 years old), tells a story of failure, serendipitous discovery, collaboration, inventiveness, perseverance, as well as intrigue and politics. In short, he provides insights in to what it takes to succeed in today’s world. Here are four of his key messages:

Although a good student, Townes was unable to enroll at any of his top choices for graduate school, including MIT, Cornell, University of Chicago, and Princeton. Then, upon completing his studies, Townes later failed to secure a university research position. As he tells it:

“Not getting a first-class university job was a failure from which arose success, just as my failure to get a fellowship at Duke led me to richly rewarding years at Caltech.”

While it is hard to call getting accepted to Caltech or getting a top university research positions “failures,” they did present a diversion from Townes’s career path.

And the “failures” continued. After working for several years, the radar system that Townes spent part of World War II designing was ultimately scrapped by the military because of its lack of effectiveness. Townes took the failure in stride: