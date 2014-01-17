Cracking The Code On Brands We Love (Infographic)

Seth Godin wrote , “A brand’s value is merely the sum total of how much extra people will pay, or how often they choose, the expectations, memories, stories and relationships of one brand over the alternatives.”

After all, there are brands we as consumers absolutely love.

And there are brands we as consumers can’t stand.

So what’s the difference between those we admire versus the ones we despise? And is there something we do to monitor the course our brand is taking in this battle between love and hate?

Here are some ideas:

When brands get too big and busy with day-to-day demands, they often end up with observations that are too removed to be useful. An example is the term “brand value” which too often has become one of those questionable metrics watched by remote management personnel. It becomes an exercise in measuring what is, at best, ambiguously defined. To some, it’s revenue; to others it’s some vague metric of consumer loyalty while to others it’s “how many hashtags we got this week”….

This question of brand value is a brand metric that equally arises in customer service as a brand metric. A key part of any brand is the human side and the use of the brand to either fortify the brand’s meaning or turn it into empty hype, which nobody loves or values.

To help isolate what’s useful for a brand to monitor its value, let’s look at customer service as a brand’s frontrunner since this helps us “see” how a brand really adds value, up close and personal.