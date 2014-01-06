Think You Don’t Need Health Insurance? This Demonstration Of Amateur Parkour Will Convince You Otherwise

Have you registered for health insurance yet? If avoiding massive medical bills, increasing your own longevity, and helping out your fellow citizens aren’t reasons enough, the Tell A Friend–Get Covered campaign has one more. Let’s say you decided to try Parkour (or surfing, skateboarding, skydiving, etc.) but you didn’t have a friggin’ clue how to do it? Without health insurance, you’d be screwed. But not the idiot in this video. His name is Sam Macaroni and he’s covered, which means he’s at least a little smarter than he looks.