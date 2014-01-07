See Every Futurama Character In One Poster

In homage to a beloved television show, Futurama, an Australian digital artist known as Unrellius spent 14 months compiling every single character into one dizzying collage. There are literally hundreds of characters depicted here–many of them the heads of people we know well: comedians, presidents, Dick Cheney. Even Paula Abdul. The result is part Where’s Waldo (and yes, Waldo is there, says Unrellius, because he appeared on the show), part Magic Eye. You’ll easily while away the rest of your afternoon looking and, probably, most of the 31st century too.