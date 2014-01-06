NYC’s First Biotech Incubator Is Less Sterile Box, More Edison’s Workshop

That’s a far cry from Harlem Biospace, New York’s first biotech incubator, located in a former industrial stretch of west Harlem. I am standing in the reception area with cofounder Christine Kovich, where fat silvery ductwork snakes overhead on the 15-foot ceilings and a whimsical “chandelier” of exposed Edison light bulbs, designed by Cassidy Brush of Brooklyn’s Urban Chandy, hangs from a base of reclaimed wood,

Christine Kovich and Sam Sia

This spare yet inviting area also serves as a lecture hall and a communal gathering spot for tenants. The benches, built by Recycled Brooklyn, are upholstered in Korean War-vintage Army tents. They’re made of wood reclaimed from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority–-as are their coffee tables, which do double duty as comfortable stools. Throughout the space, polished concrete floors gleam under foot and soft northern light from the oversized windows bathes the main workspace. Quaint desk lamps, handmade by Ryden Rizzo, owner of Allied Maker, line the long, rustic wooden desks. A large chalkboard framed in reclaimed wood hangs on one wall, adding a nostalgic touch.

“What we wanted to do here is create an environment that is very different from what scientists are used to,” says Kovich, who is married to her cofounder, Sam Sia, a professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia University and a biotech entrepreneur who has labored in his share of drab, uninspiring laboratories.

Sia’s own search for suitable lab space for his latest venture, Junco Labs LLC, which is developing a handheld diagnostic device, led him to approach the city about establishing a biotech incubator. The New York City Economic Development Corp. agreed to kick in $626,000 over three years, and the couple opened the center in November 2013.





To date, 17 biotech startups have taken up residence at Harlem Biospace, and are renting out 23 of the 24 desk spaces. Tenants also share the use of lab benches, a microscope shielded by a photo-sensitive curtain, and all the other equipment they would normally have to buy themselves. Each company commits to a minimum of six months but can stay as long as three years. Among them: Ex Vivo Dynamics, which is developing technology to reduce complications from blood transfusions; Rho Nanodiagnostic Corporation, which is working on minimally invasive treatments for osteoarthritis using molecules to stimulate the growth of cartilage cells; and Immunovent, which is developing a rapid, needle-free test to diagnose many food and airborne allergies that current methods can’t detect.

Sia, who was on the phone with a VC when I arrived, popped in for a tour of the Core Facilities Room, where scientists will conduct experiments. All of the equipment is scaled down to fit their relatively small space. Take the autoclave, used to decontaminate glassware and instruments. In most labs, the machine is nearly the size of a room. At Harlem Biospace, it sits on the floor underneath the lab bench. There’s also a benchtop centrifuge, a safety shower, a chemical fume hood for doing experiments, a perfectly serviceable ice machine purchased on eBay for $200 (lab quality wasn’t necessary), purified water for experiments, a cell-culture hood, incubators, and a sink, among other things. “Believe it or not, in this room I think we actually have all the functionality of a lab which is probably 10 times this size,” Sia says. “It’s like a studio apartment for scientists.” Design wasn’t the half of it. They also had to comply with all the health and safety codes for laboratory facilities.