Where I Think Gaming Will Go In 2014

Despite the doomsayers, the new consoles will sell well, but they will never again be the only big thing. Dedicated gamers will buy an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4 to get the even-better graphics, motion capture, updated controllers, and blockbuster games, while other folks will continue to play their backlog of games on older consoles and computers. Mobile gaming will step up its evil campaign to dominate your life, but it, too, will be just another gaming option among many. You’ll find yourself playing more and more on multiple screens as gaming devices converge with each other and with your TV and your computers. In other words, I agree with Phil Harris, a Microsoft executive who said in Eurogamer : “You’re seeing a lot of growth in console but you’re also seeing a lot of growth in gaming, full stop, whether it’s on mobile phones, tablets, or consoles and a number of new entrants. So the games market overall is in an incredibly strong position.”