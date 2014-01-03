Where I Think Gaming Will Go In 2014

In the 1980s I occupied a front-row seat for the drama that was the Seattle tech boom. Friends and family created successful startups in the ’80s and the go-go ’90s. (My then-husband, an excellent entrepreneur, was a cofounder of two of those startups: Aldus and Visio.) After close observation of the rollercoaster IPOs and acquisitions and later the dotcom disappointments, I like to think I developed an eye for trends. In my own industry, video gaming, I’m starting to see a few.

Here are my predictions for near-future of videogame-related trends:

And, overall, gaming will continue to enter the mainstream, driven by one simple fact: Gamers beget gamers. People who played videogames as kids in the ’80s are becoming parents now and beginning to play with their kids. As a result of gamers growing up, we’ll also see more videogame music at the symphony, videogame art in our museums, videogame tournaments in our sports arenas, and videogames in our homes, schools, workplaces, and even churches. Parents will play with their kids, and look out–gamer-grandparents may be the big trend in 2015.