10 Autonomous Driving Companies To Watch

Driverless cars are inevitable. When we complete the transformation from human to machine driving depends on your willingness to relinquish control–and your definition of “autonomous.” If you’re looking for the fantasy–a Jetsons-like future where cars steer themselves while passengers sleep, watch movies on their tablets, or take care of business on the fly–then you’ll be waiting quite some time. But there is plenty happening in the autonomous space right now.

Driverless technologies are already appearing, in installments, in mass-produced cars. Some models can automatically slide themselves into tight parking spaces. Some can maintain a safe following distance and stay in lane in steady traffic. Some can even apply the brakes when they sense a collision is imminent. It’s easy to imagine how all these discrete systems can be combined, using sophisticated software, into a comprehensive auto-pilot. Experts estimate that partially automated cars will be on the road in significant numbers by 2016, and even more highly automated vehicles will be here by 2020.

We’ve put together a list of 10 companies, all makers of advanced driver assist technologies or systems, to watch now. Some you’ll know. Some you won’t. But all have been doing interesting things.

Yes, the superstar of search engines is also a pioneer in the autonomous vehicle space. In fact, it’s closer to delivering a working AV than any other developer. However, that doesn’t mean the Silicon Valley giant will become the next great American automaker. Instead, it seems content to develop the software (i.e., the complex set of algorithms) the machines need to think and react smoother and faster than a human driver. Otherwise, why would the hardware component of the company’s self-driving vehicles be so cost-prohibitive?

Canada’s QNX Software Systems wants to turn your car into the ultimate mobile device, complete with apps, infotainment, access to all your movies and music, and, of course, control of the car itself. QNX Car Platform is a commercial Unix-like real-time operating system. Its hub-and-spoke architecture allows for many applications to run simultaneously, securely, and stably. That’s its key. It is the solution when you need an operating system that simply can’t crash, fitting considering the potential consequences of a computer failure while traveling at freeway speeds. QNX does have the most experience in the automotive space, although other players (Microsoft, iOS, and Android) loom on the horizon.

Delphi is one of the world’s largest parts suppliers–or tier 1 suppliers as they are commonly known. Tier 1s tend to do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to research and development, but rarely take any of the glory. Unlike some of its peers, Delphi realizes that any solutions it creates have to be cost-effective. Google can innovate and worry about creating a saleable product later, carmakers and tier 1s cannot. To this end, Delphi has been working on more affordable ways of reducing the complexity of these advanced safety systems. For example, it is working on a multi-domain controller designed to do the same work as multiple electronic control units. This will reduce the complexity of the system, cost and weight.

Cisco is known for making products that transport data, voice, and video around the world. Its products are designed to transform how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Thus, it makes sense that it would play an important role in producing the security software and router hardware that would be used to deliver connected and autonomous car services. And it’s teaming with our next company on the list to do so.