Why Smoothies Are Easy, Delicious Productivity Boosters

Software isn’t going to power you through your day–you need a sweet suite of nutrients to do that. Your killer app, then, might be the quick, easy, ever-so-slurpable smoothie.

“Though it took me a long time to realize it, choosing to eat better had the biggest sustainable impact on my productivity levels,” writes Jeffrey Bunn, founder of meal planning service Mealime. “And to start I only made one small change – drinking a green smoothie for breakfast each morning.”

A smoothie is like a “liquid salad,” which is important because, as we’ve learned from neuroscience, the amount of focused energy we get in a day depends on how well we nourish our brains. With that in mind, what smoothie ingredients should we put in our mouths?

Nut butters are loaded with energy. Just make sure you go for the all-natural stuff; if there’s a cartoon bear on the label, it’s full of productivity-draining, belly-busting, made-in-a-lab artificial ingredients.

Sugar makes you feel good; coconut is one of the best places to land natural sugars. Your brain goes crazy for healthy fats; coconut oil’s got you there.

Kale is the LeBron James of vegetables: it leads the league in a variety of vitamin categories.

As Columbia University psychiatrist Drew Ramsey notes, you get all this in a single cup of raw kale: