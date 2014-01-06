Do Time Travelers Exist Among Us–And Are They Posting About It On Facebook?

“Time travel has captured the public imagination for much of the past century, but little has been done to actually search for time travelers.”

And so begins the account of likely the most comprehensive effort ever to remedy that situation using the wonders of the Internet.

The journey began after some joking discussion during the weekly summer poker games amongst the lab of Michigan Technological University astrophysics professor Robert Nemiroff. They began brainstorming about what would happen if a time traveler really visited from the future.

If we did find something, it might destroy the universe, and that would be unfortunate.

As anyone who’s ever watched Back to The Future or read The Time Machine knows, probably he or she would leave some tell tale clues–and if that person happened to land in the most recent decade, they might leave those trail of clues on Google, Twitter, or Facebook as they tried to learn more about their current situation. For example, someone searching for or posting about “Edward Snowden leaks” might be a prescient voice from the future if Snowden was still an anonymous government contractor at the time of the post.

“The Internet is this massive database that wasn’t around 30 years ago, so we thought we could look, just for fun,” Nemiroff says.

It may have been for fun, but it was a risky endeavor. Though traveling back in time is likely not physically possible and so Nemiroff did not really think they would turn up positive proof, he was still a bit relieved when their best efforts failed to uncover evidence of a time traveler in our midst. (Einstein’s special relativity puts the idea of traveling from the past to the future on much firmer scientific footing, but researchers were stumped as to how they might find evidence of such travelers.)

“I didn’t think we’d turn something up. If we did turn something up, there would be tremendous controversy,” he says. “I guess if we found out there could be time travel it would increase research in that direction. But of course, if we did find something, it might destroy the universe, and that would be unfortunate.”