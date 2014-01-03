Here’s All Your Favorite Monty Python Bits In One Remix

When legendary comedy troupe Monty Python announced it was reuniting for five show run at London’s O2 Arena this summer, people got excited. So excited that tickets for the first night at the 20,000-capacity venue sold out in less than 44 seconds.





So fans are excited, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Eric Idle are excited (to pay some debts) and now video DJ Eclectic Method is excited enough to silly walk its way around the gazillion of potential clips to create a Monty Python tribute remix.





Let’s face it, “Every Sperm is Sacred” just sounds better with a beat.

