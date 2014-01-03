TurboTax Says 2013 Was The Year Of The You

Last year was probably a pretty busy one for you, right? Between work, family, friends and maintaining that carefully crafted social media persona, you got a lot of stuff done. Intuit knows this and in its new ad says that if you could do all that, you can do your own taxes too.





Aired first on New Year’s Day during the BCS Rose Bowl, the commercial by Wieden + Kennedy Portland and director Lance Acord says–with apologies to snakes everywhere–that 2013 was “The Year of the You.” Whether you bought a new house, got a new job, made a human being or really bonded with your co-workers on that business trip to Des Moines and still nailed that 7 a.m. presentation, the voice of John C. Reilly is high fiving you on a 12-month stretch well done. Now it’s time to tell the IRS all about it and TurboTax says it can help you climb this mountain of monetary reportage by asking simple questions about life to guide you through the tax return process.





It’s a tax-related pep talk. The Al Pacino for your inner amateur accountant.