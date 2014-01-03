Snapchat Tweaks Its “Find Friends” Feature Following Security Hack

Snapchat is tightening security on its app after hackers earlier this week stole 4.6 million of its North American users’ phone numbers and posted incomplete versions of them on a website.
“We will be releasing an updated version of the Snapchat application that will allow Snapchatters to opt out of appearing in Find Friends after they have verified their phone number,” the startup said in a blog post, adding that it will also be taking steps to improve rate limiting and other restrictions and making it easier for security firms to “get ahold of us when they discover new ways to abuse our service so that we can respond quickly to address those concerns.”