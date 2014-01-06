From Sound To Light: Audio Leader Dolby Promises A Leap Forward In Imaging

Most people know Dolby Laboratories as a sound technology innovator. But for the last decade, in an effort to make a name in other entertainment technologies, its engineers have been developing a new type of imaging system, Dolby Vision–unveiling at CES this week–that promises greater brightness, color contrast, and color range.

Dolby’s prototype monitor, left, displays an image graded to take advantage of up to 4,000 nits of brightness while a standard HD monitor displays the current 100-nit standard at right. “Nits” are a measurement of luminosity. Photo by Thom Brekke

“We’ve been producing imagining technology mostly in the professional space,” says Roland Vlaicu, Dolby’s senior director of broadcasting imaging. “But we feel this is a game changing moment for Dolby with consumers as it steps from audio to entertainment, and integrates audio with imaging. It also opens creative possibilities for business, retailers, and storytellers, who are able to work with the full range of colors as we all as dramatically enhanced dynamic range instead of the compromised palette and range allowed by today’s technology.”

Roland Vlaicu

The technology has already attracted interest from TV manufacturers and distributors. At CES, running January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Sharp and TCL Multimedia will showcase prototype televisions featuring Dolby Vision. Amazon (Amazon Instant Video), Microsoft (Xbox Video), VUDU, and Netflix hope to deliver entertainment once Dolby Vision-enabled sets and mastered content are in place.

Where the current technology dissipates most of the colors, brightness, and contrast captured by cameras by the time it reaches consumers, Dolby says its Dolby Vision enables truer color and higher dynamic range, and reproduces it along the production pipeline–i.e., editing, color correction, etc.–until it reaches the consumer.

Standard picture at left; Dolby Vision image at right.

The secret is in more robust pixels. Not simply more pixels.

Patrick Griffis

“More pixels does not mean more resolution,” says Patrick Griffis, Dolby’s executive director of technology strategy, Office of the CTO. “There’s so much hoopla now about ‘the only thing you need for more resolution is more pixels’ and that’s simply not true. You have to also look at contrast sensitivity, higher dynamic range, and pixels that can hold more color information.”