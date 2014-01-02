About the Fast 50

The Fast 50 is Fast Company magazine’s annual readers’ challenge, a worldwide search for ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Our goal is to remind the world of all the good that’s created when passionate people with big ideas and strong convictions are determined to make a difference.

Each year, the challenge generates thousands of entries and tens of thousands of comments from around the world, and results in high-profile recognition of 50 leaders, innovators, and technology pioneers. This year’s challenge promises to be bigger and better.

We’re looking for unsung heroes and rising stars among our readers: senior executives, in-the-trenches team leaders, engineers, marketers, and other high-impact players from all kinds of backgrounds. Click here to read the winning entries from past Fast 50 readers’ challenges.

About Fast Company

Fast company is the only idea-driven business title. It provides impact players in business with the best thinking, best tools and best practices to outsmart and outperform the competition. Fast Company is about innovation, creativity, leadership, and vision. Every issue is filled with innovative solutions and smart technologies that companies can use to gain the strategic advantage. Owned by Gruner + Jahr, a unit of Bertelsmann AG, the award-winning magazine has a circulation of 725,000.