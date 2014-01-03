This Unreal-Looking New Sony Commercial Captures the Look and Feel of Weightlessness

Recently, Sony flew five guys 15,000 feet into the air and then had them jump. As the men plummeted toward Earth, they snapped photos of each other in balletic inversions and poses, using the brand’s latest innovation: compact, full-frame, interchangeable lens cameras called the A7 and A7R.

As director Jeff Gaunt explains in the making-of video, the shoot and the jump were choreographed on the ground first. The “actors”–i.e. world-class skydivers–and aerial camera operator Rob Douthat took the daredevil jump nine times over two days in order to capture fewer than 30 shots. The goal: demonstrate the resolution, quality, and sensitivity of the new device by showing how well it fakes the look and feel of weightlessness. Each jump contained 60 seconds of free-fall, during which most of us would be screaming for our lives. But through the camera’s lens, the stars of this spot appear not only at peace but beautifully buoyed.



