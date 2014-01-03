The Internet Of Sharks Warns Beach Goers Of Approaching Great Whites

In Western Australia, the region with the distinction of having the most shark attacks in the world, more than 300 sharks have been outfitted with acoustic transmitters that signal when the animals are heading close to the beach. When they get within one kilometer, the Surf Life Saving Western Australia twitter account will automatically send out a Tweet that includes the location, size, breed, and distance from the shore.

SkyNews reports that the system is a faster warning system than radio and newspaper, and makes it easier for patrollers to monitor high-risk areas. “Now it’s instant information and really people don’t have an excuse to say we’re not getting the information, it’s about whether you are searching for it and finding it,” Chris Peck, from SLSWA, told SkyNews.

Reducing the number of shark attacks may be in the best interests of the sharks, too. Though the large majority of species pose no danger, their reputation in popular culture and the occasional deadly attack isn’t good for efforts to conserve their flagging numbers.