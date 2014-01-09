Why This Startup Made Their Salaries Radically Transparent

We’re pretty open with some things: We tweet articles we just read, share which bar we just walked into, and snap photos of recently gobbled red velvet cupcakes. Yet it’s taboo to broach other topics: like, say, how much money your friends and co-workers make.

But if you want to know what the folks at the social sharing startup Buffer earn, you need only make to a few mouse clicks.

This is part of their default to transparency: a commitment to making nearly everything the team does as open as possible, both inwardly and outwardly.

Yet seeing the formula for compensation laid out before you is still shocking. As CMO Leo Widrich explained to us, the salaries are based on a formula. As you can see below, the formula is composed of job types, seniority, experience, location, and equity. That translates into figures: The results, then, are totally open: CEO Joel Gascoigne makes $158,800, Widrich makes $146,800, CTO Sunil Sadasivan makes $137,600.

But what’s the value of the full disclosure?

Is this the way to structure a startup salary?

“Being open and transparent about how we compensate our team breeds trust amongst all people involved,” Widrich said to us in an email, “[like] other team members, users, partners.”

But trust isn’t just a virtue: smart folks have told us about how it serves business outcomes.Trust acts as a lubricant for interactions, since the more you trust a person or a company, the less vetting you’ll have to do in the long run.