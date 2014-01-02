Now, You Can Put Your Money Where Your New Year’s Resolutions Are

The idea of a year-end reset is an illusion. The calender year is just an invention we use to measure time (which is itself an invention, and furthermore–welcome to Freshman Philosophy class!) Nothing changes when December becomes January, but that doesn’t stop people from feeling a sense of renewal. The shift to a new year inspires countless people to try and better themselves in some way, with what we all refer to as Resolutions. Unfortunately, most of these people end up failing miserably.

One way to ensure that you won’t fail at a new goal, however, is to literally insure your success. Karen X. Cheng, creator of the website Give It 100 and noted dancing enthusiast, is throwing down a New Year’s Resolution challenge, asking users to pay money every day they don’t follow through with theirs. Ordinarily, the Give It 100 uses the shame of failing in public as a disincentive for not achieving a goal—the New Years Resolution challenge goes a step further and adds a financial disincentive for good measure.





Anyone interested can go to the New Years Resolution section on Give It 100 to declare a new goal. After that, users are asked to upload a daily video of their progress achieving that goal. Any days missed result in a $1 penalty, which goes to Yellow Boots Disaster Relief, a charity that worked closely with Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. Hopefully, your New Years Resolution won’t have anything to do with digital unplugging or betting money.