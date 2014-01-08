3 Design Lessons From The World’s Fastest Growing Quiz App

You might feel contempt for fans of Twilight, the crazy tweens obsessing over Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. But if you’re a fan of QuizUp, the fastest-growing iPhone game ever , then you have R-Patz and K-Stew to thank for your own obsession.

Before QuizUp became one of the most popular iPhone services, it was a floundering series of one-off apps developed by startup Plain Vanilla Games under the name “Global Trivia Project.” The apps were a sort of Trivial Pursuit for your smartphone: There was a QuizUp app for basketball, for math, and so forth. But it wasn’t until the startup launched its Twilight app that the team knew it had struck a chord. “Players were just going insane–there was one guy in Italy who had 20,000 wins,” recalls chief design officer Sveinn Davidsson. “We realized then that people can get very crazy about trivia–and it actually guaranteed us most of our funding.”

The company wanted to create a competitive experience designed around one-upmanship.

Even then, the Twilight app featured many of the elements that makes QuizUp so popular today. Along with its ranking system and crowdsourced question database, the app featured one-on-one timed match-ups, allowing users to compete with each other in real time.

Since closing a $22 million series B round last week, the service–now a single platform covering increasingly niche trivia categories–has rocketed to more than five million users, who are eating up its games for an average of 30 minutes per day–a duration that roughly rivals Facebook mobile usage. That level of engagement didn’t come easy–nor quickly. The company spent more than a year undergoing countless iterations before it found the right design. Rarely do we get insight into that creative process–the mistakes and poor product decisions that are often covered up by rosy founder myths and even rosier press releases. But Davidsson recently shared with us how his team took QuizUp from paper to product–and the lessons they learned in the process.

Sometimes one size does fit all.

QuizUp began on a piece of paper. It was early 2012, and Plain Vanilla Games CEO Thor Fridriksson was scribbling ideas for a trivia app. One idea still stands out: QuizUp was all about vanity, a word Fridriksson underlined twice. It’s the emotion Plain Vanilla wanted to tap into–what Fridriksson calls “this very primal feeling inside [us] to let other people know that we know something,” which makes us yell out an answer when watching Jeopardy, even if alone. The company wanted to base the game on this emotion–to create a competitive experience designed around one-upmanship.

The startup initially decided to release one-off experiences based on specific topics–with separate apps for each category. It was an arduous development process but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise: It allowed Davidsson to test nearly two dozen designs with the public before releasing the QuizUp app that users know today. The first iteration, from April 2012 featured a generic and clunky interface. “You can see some pretty horrible UI here–everything looks out of proportion,” Davidsson says. “This was the first thing I created as a UI designer and it doesn’t look very good.” (Davidsson was previously a print designer.)

The next versions weren’t much better. In the months that followed, Davidsson experimented with branded and themed designs, such as a Nat Geo QuizUp app about animals and a video game QuizUp inspired by 1980s-era console systems. The eclectic approach helped the team nail down a basic underlying layout, but as Davidsson says, he was struggling to find the appropriate UI metaphors.