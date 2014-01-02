Equinox Equates Toned Muscles With Mischief In New Campaign

The champagne bottles are empty, the hangover has subsided and now you’ve got to own up to that New Year’s resolution, once boldly proclaimed while scarfing down a Santa’s workshop worth of chocolate and other holiday treats. Exercise.





Wieden + Kennedy’s first campaign for Equinox favors a mischievous approach to pitching the fitness club. Sure, there are still ample amounts of toned flesh on display–but instead of being swathed in lycra and surrounded by state-of-the-art workout equipment, these bodies are out there in the world, getting up to no good. The tagline “A good workout can be a bad influence” precedes a seemingly random collection of hijinks and naughty bits, including naked jogging, gluttonous room service, ice tubbing and trespassing in tuxedos.





Equinox is pushing the campaign across digital, social, print and out-of-home. The hashtag #equinoxmademedoit asks people to tweet out naughtiness of their own. A bold move perhaps, considering how similarly open-ended hashtags–see: #McDstories or #QuantasLuxury–have been hijacked in the past and this one’s potential temptation for confessional comedians.