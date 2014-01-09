5 Tips For Receiving Great Ideas From Employees

If there’s art in having good ideas, there’s science in receiving them. Here are five ways to make it easy and rewarding for team members to deliver ideas:

In ancient Polynesian wars, routis were the orators and cheerleaders for battles. Their job was to animate the troops by recalling past victories and explaining the battle’s purpose. Routis would mingle with warriors during conflicts, cheering them on and boosting their courage.

Be your organization’s routi for creativity. Mingle with the troops. Spread enthusiasm. Tell stories. Clarify goals. Paint visions of creative success.

Creativity is a team sport. Sometimes you’re the one tossing out ideas, but many times you need to energetically assume the crucial role of receiving ideas from others.

Max DePree, Herman Miller’s legendary leader, compared this give-and-take to baseball pitchers and catchers. The greatest fastball pitcher in the league can’t win unless someone is there to catch his sizzling throws. And creative folks can’t succeed unless they have catchers to listen to their ideas and understand their value.

Fresh ideas have short shelf lives. If people feel they have to take a number and wait in line to see you, budding ideas will wither and creativity will die.

To keep ideas growing and flowing, block times in your day to be available to anyone who wants to air a new concept. And make sure your mind is also available–focused, in the moment and open to new directions.