With New Funding, Nest Is Reportedly Valued At More Than $2 Billion

Nest, one of the firms at the vanguard of building a brain for your home with its smart thermostat, is close to raising more than $150 million, according to Kara Swisher–whose new site, Re/code launched yesterday. The funding, from Yuri Milner’s DST Global investment body, will value Nest at over $2 billion. If completed, Nest’s value will have almost tripled in less than a year.
The firm, helmed by former Apple bright spark Tony Fadell, has a new venture, a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector.
Nest’s backers include Google Ventures, which revealed in its end-of-year-figures that the smart thermostat had saved 1.2 billion kilowatt hours in 2013.