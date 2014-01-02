Syrian Electronic Army Hacks Skype’s Social Media Accounts

Syrian hackers took control of Skype’s social media sites yesterday. The Syrian Electronic Army , which supports President Bashar Assad, commandeered the VoIP firm’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as its blog, and posted messages, one of which implicated Skype’s parent firm in the PRISM scandal. “Don’t use Microsoft emails(hotmail,outlook),They are monitoring your accounts and selling the data to the governments.More details soon #SEA.”

After Skype returned to the driving seat of its social media, it posted this message:

According to the Wall Street Journal, a Twitter account used by the Syrian Electronic Army posted details of what it said were Steve Ballmer’s Microsoft employee details, including the ex-CEO‘s address and phone number. It didn’t manage to publish any details about the search for Ballmer’s replacement, however.

Documents leaked by Edward Snowden this summer showed the NSA had managed to crack the wiretapping of Skype video calls, part of the revelation that Microsoft was handing over user messages to the government’s surveillance agency of its own volition.

The Syrian Electronic Army has, in the past, scored some high-profile hits, including President Obama’s social media accounts, White House staffers’ personal email accounts, the Onion‘s Twitter feed, and the DNS servers of both Twitter and the New York Times.