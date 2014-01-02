Hackers Attack Snapchat To “Raise Awareness” About Security

Snapchat was hacked over New Year’s. More than 4.6 million accounts of U.S. and Canadian users have been compromised, with phone numbers (the last two digits have been obscured) and usernames posted on a website, SnapchatDB , which has since been suspended–due to system overload, not legal action, the hackers say.

The attackers explained their actions this way: “Our motivation behind the release was to raise the public awareness around the issue, and also put public pressure on Snapchat to get this exploit fixed. Security matters as much as user experience does.”

Barely a week ago, research group Gibson Security raised the issue by posting details of a potential security flaw which could reveal Snapchat users’ phone numbers. The startup, led by cofounder Evan Siegel, was last year the talk of several takeover bids, including some multi-billion dollar offers by Facebook and Google.