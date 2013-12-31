8 Companies That Beat The Odds In 2013, Learned Lessons For 2014

Some of these companies seemed to be approaching a steep cliff, even as they ascended skyward. Others leveled out long descents and just kind of hung in there. But the bottom line is that the rise and fall of risk-taking, innovative companies is rarely as simple as the boom-and-bust press cycle would have you believe. The struggle, the near-death experiences, and the lessons learned along the way are the stuff that made these companies and their chiefs worth watching in 2013 and in 2014. Here are some hints about the ongoing struggles to watch.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Lefkofsky is now responsible for taking a large public company that has expanded well beyond its original model of daily deal emails and makes it one cohesive entity. As Spiers reported her story, many of the Groupon executives with whom she spoke didn’t really understand what the company was anymore. For consumers, daily deals had expanded into Groupon Goods, a direct retail business with curated products selected for the user; Groupon Now, a real-time deal generation platform that allowed users to search for things they wanted and find relevant offers; and new offerings like Groupon Getaways, which featured travel discounts. For merchants, Groupon was developing payment and point of sale systems that make it easier for them to understand the economics of their businesses and generate demand for their products, including a suite of products, informally called “merchant OS.” After his ousting, Mason went on to make a “business rock” album. Groupon began to turn itself around. The stock price quadrupled toward the end of 2013. It was far from the IPO glory days, but the company was decidedly undead. Foursquare “After 4 billion check-ins, plus 35 million users and partnerships with brands such as American Express, Foursquare can’t seem to fulfill its promise,” wrote Austin Carr for his feature on Crowley in the September 2013 issue of Fast Company. Foursquare reportedly pulled in $2 million of revenue in 2012, Carr wrote, and user growth had slowed. Plus, cofounder Naveen Selvadurai abruptly left the company in March 2012. Crowley, once the darling of the SXSW Interactive festival spent much of 2013’s SXSW dogged by rumors that Foursquare was bleeding cash and struggling to raise additional funds. But by the end of this year, Foursquare had turned a corner. It raised $35 million in Series D funding, breathing new life into the location-based service. “With non-apologies to the doomsday predictions of PrivCo and others, Foursquare is VERY much alive and well,” tweeted Foursquare spokesperson Brendan Lewis. The sense had been that it would have trouble raising another round, let alone at a higher valuation. Critics had grown increasingly skeptical of its user growth and its potential to monetize. But with a “fresh $35 [million] in the bank,” as CEO Dennis Crowley said, along with several new ad products and 45 million users, the narrative has shifted toward Foursquare bouncing back. Myspace Myspace was up against impossible odds. Typically, only one out of five distressed companies recover, turnaround specialist Matthew English, managing director of Arch + Beam, told Chuck Salter for his April 2013 story on Chris and Tim Vanderhook’s efforts to revive the music-driven social media company. They were operating in a newly crowded music landscape, for one. “They’re not competing directly with anybody, but they’re competing indirectly with everybody,” English said. The new Myspace aimed to be a central portal for creative types–mainly musicians, but also photographers and videographers–to better manage their business: promoting their work with fans, gathering data about their audience, and, eventually, selling tickets and merchandise. For fans, Myspace was supposed to re-emerge as a one-stop bazaar, with free streaming channels (think Pandora) and on-demand albums (Spotify); photo galleries (Pinterest, Tumblr); music videos (YouTube, Vevo); and articles (Billboard, Pitchfork). Next, fans will earn rewards for listening and sharing playlists and win discounts on tickets and merchandise through a loyalty program. It looked great, was fun to use, and seemed to be off and running. But then came layoffs of entire departments. A spokesperson told Valleywag: “We’re implementing changes at Myspace to support continued innovation and growth by streamlining operations to achieve profitability. We appreciate our team’s contributions to Myspace over the years, and are offering outplacement services and severance packages to assist impacted employees.”

advertisement

Lululemon Once an unstoppable cult of selling, Lululemon Athletica Inc. pulled a hammy when Chip Wilson, who founded upscale yoga apparel retailer, infuriated customers with boneheaded comments about the size and shape of the women who buy the company’s pants. A teary apology wouldn’t be enough. Turns out Wilson had made all kinds of offensive comments during his reign. He announced he would resign as chairman in 2014, the company said. And Laurent Potdevin, president of Santa Monica shoe company Toms and a former CEO of Burton Snowboards, would take over from Lululemon Chief Executive Christine Day in January. Potdevin also would become a Lululemon board member. Analysts saw hope in the shakeup. But a full bounce-back was, at best, a stretch. Who else teetered on the edge of failure in 2013 or learned a lesson from a near-death experience to propel them into 2014? Tell us in the comments.