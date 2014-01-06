The Secret Ingredients to a Stellar 2014 Marketing Plan

A lack of a marketing plan is the expanded definition of insanity: doing the same things in the new year, and expecting the same results. How would a company operate if the CFO, VP of Manufacturing, and COO operated this way? Sheer chaos would rule.

That’s why it’s important to create the environment for your plan to succeed before you write the plan. These precautions and intentional acts support a simple plan that you can share and communicate with others—especially those who may not fully understand the role and long-term value of marketing. These seven steps will help:

When was the last time you interviewed customers, team members, and executives? Consider using this framework as you conduct some fact gathering. The Performance Accelerant Model (PAM)™ is a holistic assessment tool to help CMOs immediately influence and impact the organization.





Can you explain it with your eyes closed? What is your physical reaction when you state it out loud? That will tell you how it will land with others.

Today, marketing leaders are expected to hire data scientists, content marketing experts, and online marketing gurus. Many of these positions didn’t exist three years ago. Join forces with your CMO peer group to find out what knowledge, skills and abilities they are using to define these pivotal positions.

Your colleagues are intelligent, but they are not mind readers. Unless we write down our plans, our brains have no way of recording and filtering that information.

This doesn’t refer only to your organization structure. It also includes how you structure your life. Do you have your refrigerator stocked with healthy foods to fuel your week? Have you delegated all non-essential tasks to experts, such as housekeepers, bookkeepers, dog walkers, etc.? Is your home set up for peaceful sleep? Every hour counts. One of my clients once ran a $5 million technology consultancy and was still doing her own bookkeeping—until she realized someone could help her for a fraction of her billable fee.