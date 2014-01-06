How to Build a Connected Company Beyond Branded Content It’s been predicted that by 2020 we’re going to evolve from a world with 2 billion Internet users and 5 billion mobile devices, to a world with over 50 billion devices on the grid. To put that number into perspective, if we were to add one device to the grid every second, it’d take 1,600 years to get to 50 billion devices. Everything from clothes, to animals, to clothes hangers and Fitbits are going to be Internet connected creating what some call a $32 trillion dollar opportunity, all in less than seven years.

Like nodes on a network, the companies that are going to win the most market share in the always-connected world are those that are closer to the center of their networks. By being closer to clients, customers and employees, companies will be able to change direction and innovate more quickly against the information they receive from their connections.

There’ve been plenty of conversations about brands as media companies needing to create adaptive everywhere experiences: content with context across multiple platforms. Many of the world’s biggest brands are already doing this successfully, especially in the digital space. However, many of the same brands have not adapted their organization to move at the speed of digital in real life.

In a world where information is freer than ever before, the pace in which ideas spread and innovation occurs is only accelerating. While baby boomers value function, Gen Y values connection. This not only applies to connecting digitally, but also in the workplace. Entire companies are implementing practices to harness the collective thought leadership of their organizations.

Over the past year a debate has been brewing about the benefits of an open office environment and whether a more open design actually leads to more collaborative work and innovation. Both Google and Pixar are known for designing offices that use pathways to allow more random connections to occur amongst employees. Global architecture and design firm Gensler recently released a report determining that the optimal workplace, while focusing on collaboration with an open design, also balances openness with spaces that help workers focus. The workplace itself needs to be as dynamic with space as knowledge workers are as people. This allows for random connections, rapid dissemination of information, and creative work to flourish.

Learn How to Build a Collaborative Office Space like Pixar and Google:

http://99u.com/articles/16408/how-to-build-a-collaborative-office-space-like-pixar-and-google

Just as companies are working to become more connected internally, they are also implementing initiatives that work to build relationships with and source ideas both from their backyards and from cities around the world..